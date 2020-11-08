Trump is begging for money for Georgia — but the fine print shows where the money really goes
President Donald Trump is begging for money from his supporters to help save the Senate from going Democratic in the Georgia runoff. But according to the fine print, the money isn’t all going to Georiga.
“Contributions to TMAGAC made by an Individual/Federal Multicandidate Political Committee will be allocated according to the following formula: 60% to DJTP for deposit in DJTP’s 2020 General Election Account for the retirement of general election debt (up to a maximum of $2,800/$5,000) or, if such debt has been retired or any portion of the contribution would exceed the limit to the 2020 General Election Account, for deposit in DJTP’s Recount Account (up to a maximum of $3,800/$5,000); 40% to the RNC’s Operating account (up to a maximum of $35,500/$15,000); and any additional funds to the RNC for deposit in the RNC’s Legal Proceedings account or Headquarters account (up to a maximum of $213,000/$90,000).”
According to the calculation, one of the money will go to Georgia, and only to the Republican Party, who can spend the money however they wish.
See the disclaimer in the tweet below:
Trump text vs. fine print. pic.twitter.com/NWhsrGLg1t
— Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) November 8, 2020
2020 Election
Ousted Trump will return to a company deep in debt and under criminal investigation: report
President Donald J. Trump may have a rude awakening waiting for him after he exits the White House and returns to his family business in New York. While Congress may no longer be as focused on Trump’s business activities, prosecutors in New York will continue their investigations, The New York Times reported Sunday.
Trump and his company are under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office for various potential financial crimes and continues to push for exposure of his tax returns. The New York State attorney general’s office is conducting a separate civil inquiry into suspicions that the company misstated its assets, possibly to reduce taxes or obtain loans.
2020 Election
Canadian goes viral blasting Trump supporters moving to Canada: ‘We don’t want anyone like that’
A Canadian man blasted President Donald Trump's supporters who have threatened to move to his country after a stinging defeat by President-elect Joe Biden.
In a TikTok video, the man pointed out that a number of conservative U.S. citizens have vowed to move to Canada because they are disgusted by Trump's apparent loss in the 2020 election.
"I've seen more than a few posts by people who are not happy about the results of the election and want to move to Canada," the man explained. "Trump supporters moving to Canada, no! Get that out of your head. We don't want you here. We don't want your COVID here. We don't want your ideals here. We don't want anyone like that here."
2020 Election
‘Looking like a loser’: Michael Cohen says Trump will flee to Mar-a-Lago at Christmas and never come back
President Donald J. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen spoke on MSNBC about why he thinks the outgoing president will never concede -- and might even make a run for Mar-a-Lago.
Cohen said he was "relieved" in President Donald J. Trump's defeat, "not just for myself, but for the entire country and really for the world, the king of conspiracy theories, captain chaos, he is doing that right now. He is creating a conspiracy theory on the election results on the ballots... Donald Trump cannot accept the fact that he lost. To him, it is like calling him a loser, which is the worst thing in the world that you can call him. He will fight this not just until January when he is now required to leave and go wherever he has to go, but he will do things post leaving that will make things very difficult for the Biden administration."