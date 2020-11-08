Trump is begging for money for Georgia — but the fine print shows where the money really goes

President Donald Trump is begging for money from his supporters to help save the Senate from going Democratic in the Georgia runoff. But according to the fine print, the money isn’t all going to Georiga.

“Contributions to TMAGAC made by an Individual/Federal Multicandidate Political Committee will be allocated according to the following formula: 60% to DJTP for deposit in DJTP’s 2020 General Election Account for the retirement of general election debt (up to a maximum of $2,800/$5,000) or, if such debt has been retired or any portion of the contribution would exceed the limit to the 2020 General Election Account, for deposit in DJTP’s Recount Account (up to a maximum of $3,800/$5,000); 40% to the RNC’s Operating account (up to a maximum of $35,500/$15,000); and any additional funds to the RNC for deposit in the RNC’s Legal Proceedings account or Headquarters account (up to a maximum of $213,000/$90,000).”

According to the calculation, one of the money will go to Georgia, and only to the Republican Party, who can spend the money however they wish.

