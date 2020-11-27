Trump’s calls to Putin may soon be revealed to Biden’s team — then what?

President-elect Joe Biden and his team will soon have access to transcripts of President Donald Trump’s calls with foreign leaders, and there’s some uncertainty to how those ultra-sensitive documents might be handled.

A source close to the Biden transition team said they haven’t decided yet how to handle those materials, which are currently locked down in a secret server to which the new administration will be given access, reported CNN.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will review materials, which cover calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the Trump administration is prepared to share on a need-to-know basis.

“There’s a lot to cover,” one senior U.S. official said. “We are going to share anything that’s relevant for them to come to grips with reality when the keys are theirs. If there was something like that that’s actually of note … things on the covert side, for example, we will highlight them very quickly.”