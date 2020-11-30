Trump’s campaign rallies didn’t boost his voter support — and even backfired in some place: NBC analysis

According to a ballot analysis conducted by NBC News, President Trump’s numerous rallies in the run-up to the 2020 election didn’t help him much at the polls.

“Comparing Trump campaign stops over the last two weeks of the race to election results shows that in the overwhelming majority of cases, Trump underperformed his 2016 margins in the counties he visited, in some cases by large amounts,” the analysis states. “There were 30 Trump campaign stops in that period, according to an NBC News tally, in states from Arizona to Nebraska to Pennsylvania. In five counties that Trump visited he saw better results than he did in 2016, but in the remaining 25 his margins of victory got smaller, his margin of defeat grew or the county flipped Democratic.”

The finding suggest that turnouts at rallies don’t necessarily signify burgeoning support for a candidate, since the people who show likely were already longtime supporters of the candidate.

Read the full analysis over at NBC News.