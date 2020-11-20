Quantcast
Trump’s crusade against election results is driven by his desire for revenge over the Russia probe: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

Donald Trump at Miami International Airport on, Nov. 2, 2020. (Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com)

According to a report from CNN, President Trump told an ally that his crusade against the 2020 election results is more about getting revenge against Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his presidency after his 2016 win, namely with the investigation into his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“Trump is also continuing to process the emotional scars of losing to a candidate he repeatedly said during the campaign was an unworthy opponent whose win would amount to humiliation,” CNN’s Dana Bash and Gloria Borger report. “He again made no public appearances on Thursday, skipping the first coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in more than six months.”

The source speaking to CNN said that Trump “doesn’t see” the danger of undermining a U.S. election, and how it will affect democracy itself. As usual, “he’s focused on himself — not Covid-19, nor the transition,” according to CNN.

Read the full report over at CNN.


