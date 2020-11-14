Trump’s delusions backfire: New analysis says ‘It’s affirmed the integrity of the election that Trump lost’
President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the integrity of the 2020 election have backfired, according to a new report by Washington Post correspondents David A. Fahrenthold, Emma Brown and Hannah Knowles.
“In five key states, Trump and his allies filed lawsuits that — according to Trump — would reveal widespread electoral fraud, undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, and give Trump another four years. “Biden did not win, he lost by a lot!” Trump tweeted. It’s not going well,” The Post reported.
“Rather than revealing widespread — or even isolated — fraud, the effort by Trump’s legal team has so far done the opposite: It’s affirmed the integrity of the election that Trump lost. Nearly every GOP challenge has been tossed out. Not a single vote has been overturned,” the newspaper explained.
“Part of the problem is that Trump’s approach has been backward: Declare crimes first, then look for proof afterward. Again and again, the president or his allies said they’d found evidence that would stun the public and swing the election,” The Post explained. “But, when Trump and his team revealed that evidence, it often was far less than they had promised. A ‘dead’ voter turned out to be alive. “Thousands” of problematic ballots turned out to be one. Election-changing problems turned out to involve a few dozen, or a few hundred, ballots. Some moments veered into the absurd, as the president’s lawyers tried — and failed — to use Trump’s reality-bending logic on baffled, unbending judges.”
NEW: How @realdonaldtrump's plan to win back the election in court went quickly — at times even comically — awry.
Includes:
-"Dead" voter who turned out to be alive.
-"1000s" of bad ballots that turned out to be 1.
-A conspiracy theory about Sharpies.https://t.co/y07fynHEdb
— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) November 15, 2020
