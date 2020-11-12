Trump’s delusions have grown — he now demands to be the ‘winner’ of states he lost

President Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2020 presidential campaign after 11 p.m. eastern time.

While all of the networks and the Associated Press called the race for President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday, Trump is again spreading conspiracy theories that have received a Twitter disclaimer.

In his latest conspiracy theory, we demands to be reward victory in 28 states — regardless of the vote count.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump included a clip of Fox News personality Sean Hannity to make his case for “winning” states that he lost.