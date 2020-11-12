Trump’s delusions have grown — he now demands to be the ‘winner’ of states he lost
President Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2020 presidential campaign after 11 p.m. eastern time.
While all of the networks and the Associated Press called the race for President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday, Trump is again spreading conspiracy theories that have received a Twitter disclaimer.
In his latest conspiracy theory, we demands to be reward victory in 28 states — regardless of the vote count.
Trump included a clip of Fox News personality Sean Hannity to make his case for “winning” states that he lost.
These states in question should immediately be put in the Trump Win column. Biden did not win, he lost by a lot! pic.twitter.com/ywiw6sPicI https://t.co/C1g9LZpMah
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020
Over the past week, Donald Trump has successfully sent a large chunk of the 78 million-plus Americans who voted for President-elect Joe Biden — the actual winner of the actual presidential election — into an emotional tailspin. Trump is still doing what the mainstream media gently describes as "refusing to concede", but is in fact better described is throwing the world's biggest and most childish tantrum, screaming "WE WILL WIN!" on Twitter and floating an endless stream of baseless conspiracy theories about the election.
