Trump’s election fraud claims are blowing up ‘in spectacular fashion’ as judges humiliate his witnesses: report
According to The Daily Beast, one of the key reasons why President Donald Trump’s lawsuit challenging the election are failing is because courts are finding his witnesses non-credible.
“White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has brandished stacks of papers detailing what she said were hundreds of affidavits from allegedly aggrieved voters or poll-watchers in TV appearances, and the MAGA faithful have seized on the allegations as proof that Trump secretly won the election,” wrote Will Sommer. “But when those claims actually reach a judge, the allegations collapse in often spectacular fashion—putting one more roadblock in Trump’s attempts to wrestle the election away from President-elect Joe Biden.”
On Friday, for example, the Trump campaign asked Michigan state judge Timothy Kenney to delay election certification, “citing a number of witnesses who alleged seeing suspicious things happening with the ballot count, mostly at Detroit’s TCF Center,” but Kenny found none of these witnesses credible, saying one of the affidavits was “rife with speculation and guess-work about sinister motives” and that the Republican poll watchers would have found all of what they saw was standard practice if they had taken more care while observing.
“Kenny also rejected claims of voting irregularities made by Melissa Carone, an IT contractor for Dominion Voting Systems, whose voting machines have figured into vote-theft conspiracy theories about the election that have been boosted by Trump,” said the report. “Carone has made appearances across right-wing media as a sort of star witness for the Trump campaign propping up the ‘rigged’ election narrative, but Kenny decided that her allegations didn’t match any other witness statements.”
The Trump campaign’s witnesses similarly imploded in Arizona.
“The Sharpie conspiracy theory — dubbed ‘Sharpiegate’ by Trump allies — centers on the idea that poll workers deliberately gave Republican voters Sharpies to render their ballots uncountable. But Sharpie use wouldn’t invalidate ballots, according to election officials across the state,” said the report. “Instead, many of the witnesses cited by Trump lawyers in Maricopa County were only alleging after the fact that they may have seen something suspicious — even if they couldn’t exactly say what that thing was. Some, for example, complained about poll workers who pressed various buttons, but they were unable to prove that there was anything nefarious in the button-pressing.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump is going out the way he came in: A loser, a liar and a cheat
It's one of the sad truths of the human experience that you can't count tears. Maybe the first few you might be able to, but then they just flow from your eyes, running down your cheeks until you can taste them on your lips, a flood of salty sorrow and pain and helplessness.
This article first appeared in Salon.
That is where we are: beyond counting, beyond being able to measure the tragedy and loss of COVID. Statistics can't do it for us anymore. We're reduced to comparisons, a doctor quoted in the New York Times on Thursday comparing 1,000 deaths a day to "two jumbo jets dropping from the sky. If every day, two jumbo jets would drop from the sky and kill everybody, don't you think that everybody would be in a panic?" asked Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University.
2020 Election
‘Four Seasons Landscape Maintenance’ presser scared off lawyers working on Trump’s fraud claims: report
According to a report from Politico, lawyers who had committed to help Donald Trump contest the results of the November 3rd election that cost him the presidency bailed on working to help the president after Trump legal adviser and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani held his much-ridiculed press conference in the parking lot of a landscape maintenance company.
The report notes that staffers gathered last Saturday at Trump campaign headquarters were horrified when they heard about the event and tried to get it canceled but to no avail.
2020 Election
‘The worst way to end a campaign’: Trump campaign workers lash out at president for vote fraud hotline debacle
According to a report from the Daily Beast, workers who manned the vote fraud hotlines set up by Donald Trump's campaign in the wake of his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden are lashing out at the president for the conditions they worked in and for providing them with no protections from abusive callers.
With one worker calling it the "room from hell," the Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng reports the "bare, depressing communal office space tucked away on a floor of the Team Trump headquarters in Arlington, Virginia," was shut down on Friday after days of employees being forced to sit and listen to death threats and pranksters calling to tell operators that the president lost when they weren't making bogus reports.