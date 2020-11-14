Trump’s election fraud claims are blowing up ‘in spectacular fashion’ as judges humiliate his witnesses: report

According to The Daily Beast, one of the key reasons why President Donald Trump’s lawsuit challenging the election are failing is because courts are finding his witnesses non-credible.

“White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has brandished stacks of papers detailing what she said were hundreds of affidavits from allegedly aggrieved voters or poll-watchers in TV appearances, and the MAGA faithful have seized on the allegations as proof that Trump secretly won the election,” wrote Will Sommer. “But when those claims actually reach a judge, the allegations collapse in often spectacular fashion—putting one more roadblock in Trump’s attempts to wrestle the election away from President-elect Joe Biden.”

On Friday, for example, the Trump campaign asked Michigan state judge Timothy Kenney to delay election certification, “citing a number of witnesses who alleged seeing suspicious things happening with the ballot count, mostly at Detroit’s TCF Center,” but Kenny found none of these witnesses credible, saying one of the affidavits was “rife with speculation and guess-work about sinister motives” and that the Republican poll watchers would have found all of what they saw was standard practice if they had taken more care while observing.

“Kenny also rejected claims of voting irregularities made by Melissa Carone, an IT contractor for Dominion Voting Systems, whose voting machines have figured into vote-theft conspiracy theories about the election that have been boosted by Trump,” said the report. “Carone has made appearances across right-wing media as a sort of star witness for the Trump campaign propping up the ‘rigged’ election narrative, but Kenny decided that her allegations didn’t match any other witness statements.”

The Trump campaign’s witnesses similarly imploded in Arizona.

“The Sharpie conspiracy theory — dubbed ‘Sharpiegate’ by Trump allies — centers on the idea that poll workers deliberately gave Republican voters Sharpies to render their ballots uncountable. But Sharpie use wouldn’t invalidate ballots, according to election officials across the state,” said the report. “Instead, many of the witnesses cited by Trump lawyers in Maricopa County were only alleging after the fact that they may have seen something suspicious — even if they couldn’t exactly say what that thing was. Some, for example, complained about poll workers who pressed various buttons, but they were unable to prove that there was anything nefarious in the button-pressing.”

