Trump’s favorite bank is itching to dump him if he loses the election: report

The bank that loaned money to President Donald Trump when no one else would reportedly wants out.

Reuters reports that “senior officials” at Deutsche Bank say they’re tired of the negative publicity that comes with being Trump’s favorite bank and are itching to dump him after the 2020 presidential election.

“In meetings in recent months, a Deutsche Bank management committee that oversees reputational and other risks for the lender in the Americas region has discussed ways in which it could rid the bank” of its relationship with Trump, to whom the bank has lent $2 billion over the past two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some officials have floated the idea of selling Trump’s remaining loans on the secondary market, but there’s worry no one will want to touch them given Trump’s long history of stiffing creditors.

The big fear for Deutsche Bank is that Democrats win control of the White House and Senate, which would give them even more leverage to scrutinize Trump’s relationship with the bank.

“In this scenario, however, Deutsche Bank executives believe they will also have more freedom to deal with the loans and end their relationship with Trump,” according to Reuters’s sources. “They hope doing so might help reduce some of the scrutiny.”

Starting in the late 1990s, Deutsche Bank made big loans to Trump after other Wall Street creditors shut him off after he routinely defaulted on his debts.