Trump’s favorite bank is itching to dump him if he loses the election: report
The bank that loaned money to President Donald Trump when no one else would reportedly wants out.
Reuters reports that “senior officials” at Deutsche Bank say they’re tired of the negative publicity that comes with being Trump’s favorite bank and are itching to dump him after the 2020 presidential election.
“In meetings in recent months, a Deutsche Bank management committee that oversees reputational and other risks for the lender in the Americas region has discussed ways in which it could rid the bank” of its relationship with Trump, to whom the bank has lent $2 billion over the past two decades.
Some officials have floated the idea of selling Trump’s remaining loans on the secondary market, but there’s worry no one will want to touch them given Trump’s long history of stiffing creditors.
The big fear for Deutsche Bank is that Democrats win control of the White House and Senate, which would give them even more leverage to scrutinize Trump’s relationship with the bank.
“In this scenario, however, Deutsche Bank executives believe they will also have more freedom to deal with the loans and end their relationship with Trump,” according to Reuters’s sources. “They hope doing so might help reduce some of the scrutiny.”
Starting in the late 1990s, Deutsche Bank made big loans to Trump after other Wall Street creditors shut him off after he routinely defaulted on his debts.
Trump faces ‘elimination tests’ in state after state to keep Biden from collecting early victory: MSNBC’s Kornacki
MSNBC's Steve Kornacki broke down the electoral map, and he predicted what Americans might know about the results by Election Night.
The "Morning Joe" contributor looked at polling in the final days of the race and found that Joe Biden seemed to have an easier path to 270 electoral votes than President Donald Trump -- and he said that picture might be clear relatively early.
"What this sets up in the first three or four hours of Election Night are a series of make-or-break tests for Donald Trump in states he carried in 2016," Kornacki said. "States where the polling, as you have been talking about, is very shaky for him, if he's unable to flip any blue states from 2016, and if he's unable to pull off a hail-Mary pass in a Wisconsin or a Michigan, then all five of the states, any one of them would be an elimination contest."
As Trump spouts last-minute lies, top Pennsylvania officials make clear: ‘Election will not end’ until all ballots are counted
Pushing back against President Donald Trump's baseless claim on the eve of Election Day that Pennsylvania's vote-tallying process is vulnerable to "unchecked cheating," top officials in the crucial battleground state made clear in media appearances late Monday that neither the president's incendiary rhetoric nor his campaign's legal interventions will deter the counting of all lawfully cast ballots.
"This election will not end until all of the legal, eligible votes are counted," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on MSNBC Monday night.
"That will take a few days, and Donald Trump can tweet, and he can pout, and he can make whatever statements he wants to make," Shapiro continued. "But this election will not be over here in Pennsylvania, a winner will not be declared, until we can deduce the will of the people. And that will happen after all of those ballots are counted."
Harris County, Texas, voters will only have one drive-thru polling site on Election Day
Only the Toyota Center will be available for drive-thru voting in Harris County on Election Day, County Clerk Chris Hollins said late Monday, eliminating nine other drive-thru options for voters to cast their ballots just hours before the polls open.
Nearly 127,000 Harris County voters cast drive-thru ballots during the early voting period at 10 polling sites across the county, a safer option for some voters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, there are expected to be more than 800 polling locations open in Harris County on Tuesday. But Hollins said he would close most of the drive-thru options because of continued legal challenges from a conservative activist and three Republican candidates for office. A federal judge earlier Monday denied that group's attempt to have the drive-thru ballots cast during early voting tossed out, but the plaintiffs continued to file appellate challenges over drive-thru voting late Monday.