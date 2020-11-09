Trump’s latest conspiracy theory is that polling is ‘election interference’ and ‘tampering with an election’

President Donald Trump is lashing out at media organizations for conducting public policy polling during the 2016 election result.

On Monday evening, he lashed out at Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and other organization for polling the race, which he falsely insinuated was a violation of election rules.

“Fox News, Quinnipiac Poll, ABC/WaPo, NBC/WSJ were so inaccurate with their polls on me, that it really is tampering with an Election. They were so far off in their polling, and in their attempt to suppress – that they should be called out for Election Interference,” Trump argued.

“This is much more then (sic) voter and campaign finance suppression!” Trump falsely claimed.

