Trump’s latest election rant is ‘nonsense meant to exploit the gullible’: WaPo reporter
President Donald Trump on Friday issued a bizarre challenge to President-elect Joe Biden when he said that his Democratic rival needed to somehow prove that he didn’t win due to voter fraud.
“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained,” the president said in a tweet, which gave Biden’s legal team the difficult logical challenge of proving a negative.
Washington Post reporter Philip Bump, meanwhile, responded to the president’s tweet by explaining exactly why it makes perfect sense that Biden received more than 80 million votes in the 2020 election.
“The combination of population growth and high enthusiasm — largely a function of strong approval of and opposition to Trump — is why the number of votes cast was so high,” he wrote. “As a function of population, though, it wasn’t record-breaking.”
Bump then chided the president for giving his supporters false hope that he might somehow still overturn the results of the election.
“Every part of Trump’s tweet about Biden’s votes is nonsense meant to exploit anyone gullible enough to consider him an honest broker,” he wrote. “One could argue that Trump has to prove the validity of every single one of his votes in order to remain in the White House, if one wanted to be consistent. But the only votes that matter are the electors anyway.”
— Philip Bump (@pbump) November 27, 2020
— Philip Bump (@pbump) November 27, 2020
Trump can see Biden’s inauguration parade platform being built from his bedroom window: CNN
President Donald Trump still believes that he can overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but he's now getting a daily reminder that his time in the White House will not last much longer.
CNN reports that Trump can see the inauguration parade platform being built for President-elect Joe Biden directly from his bedroom window, despite the fact that he continues to falsely insist that he "won" the election.
"The viewing stand and bleachers are almost complete and each day they get closer to being done -- all within Trump's view -- as it becomes clearer his days in the White House are coming to a close," CNN writes. "Despite the uncertainty of the coronavirus and Trump's waning attempts to overturn the election, the structure is a growing reminder of the transition now in motion."
Senate GOP blasted for delivering a ‘cruel slap in the face’ to federal workers ‘who have risked their lives’ during the pandemic
With the government set to shut down in just two weeks without action from Congress, Senate Republicans are advocating an across-the-board pay freeze for civilian federal workers in 2021 as part of their plan to fund agencies amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.
Employee organizations and Democratic lawmakers reacted with outrage after Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee quietly unveiled their pay-freeze proposal earlier this month, with the largest union of federal workers calling the plan a "cruel slap in the face to those who have risked their lives to maintain government services for all Americans during the worst health crisis in our lifetimes."
‘This is what communist countries do!’ Trump fumes after Twitter suspends Republican who spread bogus voter fraud claims
President Donald Trump on Friday had yet another tantrum against Twitter, this time because the company suspended the account of a Republican Pennsylvania state senator who is pushing the president's bogus "voter fraud" claims.
"Wow! Twitter bans highly respected Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano after he did a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election fraud," the president wrote. "They and the Fake News, working together, want to SILENCE THE TRUTH. Can’t let that happen. This is what Communist countries do!"