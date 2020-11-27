Trump demands that Biden prove the election fraud his own lawyers cannot: ‘He’s got a big unsolvable problem!

President Donald Trump spent the morning after Thanksgiving Day angrily denying his election loss to Joe Biden.

The president falsely claimed his Democratic challenger could not possibly have gotten a record-breaking 80 million votes, and then demanded that Biden prove that he legitimately won.

“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained,” Trump tweeted.

When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!”

Trump’s lawyers have not presented any evidence of fraud in their various legal challenges, despite what they and the president claim on TV and social media, and Rudy Giuliani explicitly admitted in a Pennsylvania court that he wasn’t claiming fraud.

“This is not a fraud case,” Giuliani admitted, under questioning from a federal judge.