Trump’s latest smear campaign backfires as the man he cited to trash Biden corrects him in real time

President Donald Trump tried to use Democratic rival Joe Biden’s own former chief of staff against him — and it completely blew up in his face.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Trump once again attacked Biden’s handling of the H1N1 virus, which killed 12,000 Americans in 2009, as a defense of his own handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 230,000 Americans in less than one year.

“Biden was a pathetic laughing stock all over Washington for the horrible way he handled the H1N1 Swine Flu,” the president wrote. “Even his own Chief of Staff said he didn’t know what he was doing!”

Ronald Klain, the man who served as Biden’s chief of staff during the spread of H1N1 throughout the United States, immediately chimed in on Twitter to correct Trump’s false claims.

“I’m that guy,” Klain wrote in response to Trump. “And if Donald Trump really cares about what I think, here you go: no President has bungled anything, ever, as badly as Trump has bungled COVID. Period.”

