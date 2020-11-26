Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s national security adviser treated as ‘human petri dish’ during visit to COVID-free Vietnam

Published

2 hours ago

on

Robert O'Brien (NBC News)

Vietnam so far has only recorded fewer than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus, a far cry from the world-record 12 million-plus cases recorded so far in the United States.

Bloomberg reports that Vietnamese officials were extremely wary of Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien when he visited their country on official business and severely restricted his movements due to fears that he would spread the disease to their citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“O’Brien’s Vietnamese hosts regarded their guest and his entourage as human petri dishes and restricted the delegation to a single floor of the luxurious Metropole hotel in Hanoi,” Bloomberg reports. “Room service meals were left outside the U.S. guests’ doors, and Vietnamese officials in head-to-toe protective gear administered virus tests.”

It turns out that Vietnamese officials’ concerns were justified, as a member of O’Brien’s Air Force flight crew, who wasn’t even allowed to stay with O’Brien during his visit, subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Nonetheless, Vietnamese officials greeted O’Brien warmly and welcomed his visit “despite their concerns he might infect them,” according to Bloomberg.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Kraken’ attorney has message for Trump fans: Make checks payable to Sidney Powell

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Today we learned why mobster Don Donald Trump wanted the wildest of his wild-eyed attorneys ejected unceremoniously from his so-called legal team: She was trying to cut into his action.

Yes, TV attorney Sidney Powell can grift with the best of them.

Now that Powell has “unleashed the Kraken” with the help of a copy editor who was smoking the Kraken, it’s time to resolve one of the burning questions of the QAnon universe: “How can we ever show our appreciation to Sidney Powell?”

It turns out you can send her a check as part of a ruse so shameless that Powell isn’t bothering to have your payment made out to the 501 C-4 political “organization” she formed. Just pay the woman directly.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative blames ‘political correctness’ for pausing COVID-19 vaccine trials to ensure it works for everyone

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

A conservative columnist complained that pausing to ensure coronavirus vaccines worked on demographics that were hardest hit by the pandemic was intolerable "political correctness."

Aerospace engineer Robert Zubrin published a column for National Review reacting to a New York Times report on the rush to develop a vaccine for the potentially deadly and highly contagious coronavirus, and complaining the process hadn't been swift enough.

"This situation was made even worse when Moncef Slaoui, head of the Trump administration’s 'Operation Warp Speed,' contacted Moderna on August 25 and told them they had to pause the final stage of their testing program until they recruited more minority subjects," Zubrin wrote. "This delightful piece of political correctness cost Moderna a month, during which time approximately 40,000 Americans died from coronavirus."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Fox News report determines Trump ‘cannot pardon himself’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

A Fox News segment on Thursday concluded that President Donald Trump cannot grant himself a pardon before leaving office.

Following Trump's pardon of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Fox News host Julie Banderas spoke to Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason about the decision.

"I've heard this from a couple sources that I spoke to -- former White House officials -- yesterday, who said this president is planning more pardons," Mason reported. "Clearly this is a president who is on his way out from the White House and he's got just a little less than two months to continue to make his mark."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE