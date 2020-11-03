Trump’s own polls show him losing Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania: report

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Election Day reported that internal polls from the Trump campaign show the president losing three critical, rust belt states.

“Donald Trump’s own campaign internals do not have him ahead in any of those three states,” Wallace reported.

“He is way behind in Wisconsin, he is pretty far behind in Michigan, and he is behind enough in Pennsylvania that their own path to victory there is to declare a red mirage victory and go to court,” Wallace explained.

“They’re also wary about Arizona,” Wallace added.