Trump’s parting gift to the nation is to deliberately sabotage our national security: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

As President Trump’s presidency draws to a close, his refusal to accept the election’s results has taken an “insidious new turn,” according to Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank.

By delaying the transition of power, Trump is undercutting all aspects of government function and leaving the country needlessly vulnerable to security threats, writes Milbank. “It would cost him nothing to begin the transition; in the extremely unlikely event that he is able to overturn the election results in several states and secure a victory, the transition authorization could easily be rescinded.”

Speaking to Milbank, transition sources say Trump has not yet complied with the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that “the outgoing administration should provide the president-elect, as soon as possible after election day, with a classified, compartmented list that catalogues specific, operational threats to national security; major military or cover operations; and pending decisions on the possible use of force.”

“Trump is creating one final crisis, destroying one final norm, just for the hell of it,” Milbank writes. “The delay in authorizing the transition will also slow efforts to distribute coronavirus vaccines and fortify public health protections against the virus.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Don’t pursue unity with your abuser’: MSNBC contributor says ‘normalcy’ isn’t possible while GOP ‘sabotages’ democracy

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas pushed back on calls for "unity" with Republicans, who are busily working to undo the results of an election loss to Joe Biden.

The author and columnist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP officials are indulging the president's conspiracy theories at the expense of U.S. democratic institutions, and he's not willing to tolerate that behavior.

"I think we have to realize how serious it is what Mitch McConnell is doing," he said. "I think O.J. [Simpson] has a right to look for the real killers and people on Reddit have a right to find out what really happened with the moon landing, and Donald Trump has a right to find the real election results. But that doesn't make it right and, actually, when you are president of the United States, being a conspiracy theorizer is not a personal preference, it has institutional consequences."

Newsmax host mistakenly rips ‘doughboy’ Chris Wallace after Neil Cavuto cuts Kayleigh McEnany’s presser

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo attempted to blast Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Tuesday because he did not air all of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's press conference.

On Monday afternoon, Cavuto had cut out of a press conference that McEnany was holding for the Trump campaign -- even though her job is funded by U.S. taxpayers. Cavuto pointed out that McEnany had no evidence for her claim that Democrats are conspiring to steal the 2020 election.

2020 Election

‘Oh honey, not EVERY Tuesday’: Eric Trump roasted for telling supporters to vote one week after election

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Eric Trump on Tuesday became the subject of brutal mockery after he published an apparently pre-scheduled tweet in which he encouraged President Donald Trump's supporters to go out and vote one week after the election had ended.

"Minnesota get out and vote!!!" Trump wrote in a tweet that was hastily deleted shortly after being published.

Trump's tweet was instantly ridiculed -- and many Twitter users reignited the debate over whether he or Donald Trump Jr. was the "dumber" Trump son.

