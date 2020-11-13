Trump’s potential competitor for Fox News is like the ‘right-wing cable equivalent of Wayne’s World’: op-ed

As President Trump continues his push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, he’s turned sour on his once-favorite news network, Fox News, thanks to their willingness to call states, correctly, for Joe Biden. Now he’s calling on his followers to switch over to more militantly pro-Trump networks like One America News Network and Newsmax.

According to The Week’s Matthew Walther, Fox News has nothing to worry about. While it’s possible that Fox might lose some viewers to these other pro-Trump networks, Walther says it’s unlikely to have any effect.

“…it seems to me unlikely that millions of viewers who are accustomed to Fox’s winning combination of right-wing bias and slick production values will adjust their viewing habits on a permanent basis,” Walther writes. “One America is the right-wing cable equivalent of Wayne’s World. Like Newsmax, it is not the future of a post-Trump conservative movement but a relic of the Obama era, when conservative media was well-funded and expansive.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Week.