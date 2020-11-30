Trump’s rant on Fox Business offered a ‘panoply of dementia signs and symptoms’: psychiatrist
Psychiatrist John M. Talmadge, MD noted on Oct. 23. 2019 that his “professional opinion is that Donald J. Trump is impaired to the extent that he is not mentally, emotionally, or cognitively fit to meet the demands of the Presidency; and that he is unable to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution as required by his Oath of Office.”
Since then, just over one year later, Talmadge has not changed his mind.
“Bartiromo & Trump: transcript of the 45 minute deranged Trump rant on Fox Business yesterday. Read it. This is as insane as Trump has ever been,” he tweeted Monday morning. “Trump is so unhinged that he repeats the same vague ‘evidence all over the place’ & ‘you see what happens, it’s a disgrace,’ a panoply of dementia signs & symptoms.”
He added, “This embarrassing, loud, wandering, psychotic dementia tirade shows Trump to be dangerous, paranoid, out of control, & delusional. Bartiromo completes a ‘folie a deux.’ Read the transcript.”
The transcript is embedded in the tweets below and is also available here.
