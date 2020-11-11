Quantcast
Trump’s re-election bid was doomed by his own enablers: conservative columnist

Published

53 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking during a 2020 rally in Omaha. (Screenshot)

Writing in the New York Times this Tuesday, Bret Stephens says that when it comes to the 2020 election, President Trump has no one but himself to blame for his loss —  “albeit in ways that roundly indict the conservative movement that made him its hero.”

According to Stephens, Trump lost for two reasons: the first is that he’s “manifestly, comprehensively and unrepentantly” immoral. The second is that conservatives never tried to put his immorality in check. Instead, they “rationalized, excused, enabled and ultimately celebrated it.”

“For Trump’s presidency to have had even a faint chance of succeeding, he needed his allies and fellow travelers to provide reality checks and expressions of disapproval, including occasions of outright revolt. What he mainly got was an echo chamber,” Stephens writes.

Read the full op-ed over at New York Times.


2020 Election

Trump is officially a loser — and his desperate attempt to steal the election won’t work

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Joe Biden has won. He will be our next president.

Normally, the loser of the race would give a gracious concession speech, and accept the results.

That won’t happen this time around, because Donald Trump is a pathological narcissist who will never admit defeat. But there’s no legal requirement for the losing candidate to formally concede - it’s just another tradition Trump will choose to ignore.

He can bluster and protest all he wants, but like it or not, the Constitution and federal law establish a clear timeline of how electoral votes are processed, and when the new president takes office. Here’s how that process normally plays out, how Trump might try to undermine it, and why he is unlikely to succeed.

2020 Election

WATCH: UK’s Boris Johnson refers to Trump as ‘the previous president’

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Leaders of major European democracies, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have wasted no time congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory over President Donald Trump — and it is clear that Johnson, the leader of the Conservative Party, doesn't buy into Trump's claims that the election was stolen because of voter fraud.

An enthusiastic Johnson, on November 11, told fellow British officials, "one of the many merits of the excellent conversation that I had yesterday with President-elect Joe Biden was that we were strongly agreed on the need, once again, for the United States and the United Kingdom to stand together, to stick up for our values around the world — to stick up for human rights, to stick up for global free trade, to stick up for NATO…. And to work together in the fight against climate change….. It was refreshing, I must say, to have that conversation. I look forward to many more."

2020 Election

The GOP would rather undermine democracy altogether than admit they lost this election: conservative

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, Trump-skeptic conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin outlined the damage the Republican Party is willing to do to the democratic system in order to serve their immediate goals in the wake of an election loss.

"Clearly, the plot to 'steal' an election exists only in Trump’s twisted mind," wrote Rubin. "But what is going on is something equally sinister: Trump is receiving support from a range of Republican figures, including Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who says congratulations to Biden are premature; a flock of members of Congress from Georgia, who baselessly attack their state’s Republican secretary of state and inexplicably claim their own election victories valid while Biden’s is fraudulent; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who declares the transition will be to a “second Trump administration”; and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who perpetuates the fiction that the outcome is in dispute."

