Trump’s runoff rally forces question: How much will he help Loeffler and Perdue?
ATLANTA — President Donald Trump’s decision to visit Georgia next week was celebrated as a “Thanksgiving miracle” by the Republican U.S. Senate runoff candidates. But his trip will test how they balance his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud with their all-out efforts to drive up turnout.Even as U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue push supporters to return to the polls, Trump has continued to falsely insist that the elections are “rigged,” stoking worries from Republicans that the conflicting messages will discourage voter participation. A new federal lawsuit filed by Trum…
2020 Election
Trump considering trolling Biden inauguration with 2024 campaign event: report
President Donald Trump may be leaving the White House in the very near future, but it does not look like he will be going away, as promised, anytime soon.
The lame duck president is already strategizing for a 2024 presidential run to regain control of the White House, according to The Daily Beast. The publication reports that insiders close to the situation have revealed details about the president's latest plot.
It appears Trump has no intention of moving on from the presidential election defeat. While most former presidents move on with their lives after leaving the White House, insiders suggest Trump is ultimately trying to stay in the spotlight. The president's assessment is reportedly based on television ratings as opposed to actual professional experience and the ability to effectively govern the country.
2020 Election
Something sketchy happened when Kelly Loeffler’s husband dumped his own stock this spring
2020 Election
There’s nothing ‘normal’ about this moment: Even if Trump reluctantly leaves office, immense damage has been done
Trump has announced his coup in public, which is a major reason why most people are not taking it seriously.
The president has repeatedly stated that the 2020 presidential election is illegitimate, and should be disregarded because he is not the winner. Given that he is a compulsive liar, on that one matter Trump has been remarkably consistent. Moreover, he signaled as early as 2016 his intent to engage in a coup, and other extralegal or illegal efforts to subvert any election where he does not win.