Trump’s team files fifth demand for Georgia to audit their ballot signatures as their campaign to overturn the election fizzles

President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed its fifth demand for the state of Georgia to audit the signatures on ballots.

The statement from the Trump team said that the “Georgia secretary of state should perform an immediate audit of the signatures on all absentee ballot applications and absentee ballot envelopes received for the Nov. 3 General Election. The Trump Campaign estimates that between 38,250 and 45,626 illegal votes from absentee ballots alone were cast in the state of Georgia — far beyond the Biden-Harris ticket’s current margin of 12,670 votes.”

NEW: Trump campaign sends a *5th* request to @GaSecofState for an absentee ballot signature audit “There is no way of knowing which ballots are honest & which ballots are fraudulent.” – Rudy Giuliani Georgia has counted all 2020 ballots *3x* w/ zero evidence of widespread fraud pic.twitter.com/tsceUwsr60 — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) November 30, 2020

It’s unclear why Trump and his legal team aren’t aware of the signature checks that are done on absentee ballot applications and ballots.

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Associated Press that the state already requires signature examinations and conducted it.

“When a voter requests an absentee ballot on a paper application, he or she must sign it. Election officials compare that signature to the signature in voter registration files before a ballot is sent to the voter,” the AP said citing Raffensperger. “When those ballots are returned, the required signature on the outer envelope is compared to signatures in the voter registration system.”

Back in March, Trump and the Democrats battled out the same issue, agreeing to the process. Only after the fact has the Trump team decided they didn’t like the March consent decree. Matching the signatures now is impossible as the ballots are removed from the signed envelope to count them. So, a signature audit is impossible now.

Thus far, Trump has lost 39 of his 40 election lawsuits. It’s unclear if Trump intends to go to court in Georgia for his signature demand.