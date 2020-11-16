Trump’s top COVID adviser is either ‘dumb or dangerous — there’s no other explanation’: CNN’s Camerota

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday had some harsh words for Dr. Scott Atlas, the Trump pandemic adviser who on Sunday encouraged Michigan residents to revolt against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new restrictions aimed at containing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While talking with CNN medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Camerota said she was appalled that Atlas is encouraging rebellions against Whitmer, particularly after she was the target of an alleged militia kidnapping plot just weeks ago.

“I have spent some time this morning trying to figure out any other explanation beyond dumb or dangerous,” she said. “There’s no other explanation.”

She then broke down reasons for each potential explanation.

“He’s either dumb and doesn’t know that words like that incite violence and that there was a domestic terror plot against the governor of Michigan because she tried to enforce some rules,” she said. “Or dangerous in that he’s on some sort of dangerous power trip and likes the idea that this would incite violence. I can’t think of another explanation.”

Reiner, for his part, came down firmly in the “dangerous” camp.

“He is dangerous, but he is not dumb,” he said. “Remember, he gave an interview to RT [Russia Today] and after the fact tried to claim that he didn’t know that RT is essentially an arm of Russian propaganda. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Watch the video below.