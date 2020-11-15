Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s tweets divert attention away from topics that are potentially harmful to him: study

Published

2 hours ago

on

In both the lead up to and the immediate aftermath of the US presidential election, President Donald Trump made claims of voter fraud and a rigged election, using all channels available to him, including Twitter. Despite the apparent lack of evidence for these accusations, they have arguably influenced the beliefs of millions of Americans.Twitter has been a primary means by which the president has sought to set the agenda. Since he first took office, many people have speculated that some of Trump’s tweets were deployed to distract from negative media coverage. For example, when the press repor…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN’s Tapper drops the mic on Trump’s ‘desperate’ lawyers crashing and burning with every election fraud claim

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

CNN " State of the Union" host Jake Tapper brutally mocked the attempts by lawyers representing Donald Trump in election fraud cases for their flailing performances before judges -- wondering how it will affect their careers in the long run after being publically embarrassed.

In his closing comments, the CNN host detailed legal pleadings made by the president's lawyers and how quickly they were shot down by judges.

All in all, the CNN host said the lawyers were being humiliated trying to make a case for non-existent fraud -- and they likely knew it was going to happen before they entered the courthouse.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Evangelical pastor explains why nobody understands Trump voters

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Based on the last two presidential elections, there is clearly a failure in reporting, polling and understanding of almost half of America. Perhaps liberals would simply like to govern and run for office by only mobilizing their half of the population and overlooking that other half, but I would imagine this country won't get closer to equal opportunity with that type of thinking. It's true that much of the divisive language comes from Trump supporters who seems to enjoy Trump's deplorable approach to life and politics. Does that embody every single person who voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections? If you think that, then you are as lost as the narrow reporting and polling I have witnessed during the last four years.This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘He won because…’ — Trump edges toward accepting Biden victory

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to edge closer towards acknowledging his election defeat in a tweet on Sunday morning, as he again railed against supposed mass fraud in the vote won by challenger Joe Biden.

"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company," Trump tweeted in his clearest yet admission of defeat.

Trump has refused to concede the election, and repeatedly said he intended to overturn the result through legal cases -- though no evidence of mass fraud in the November 3 election has been found.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE