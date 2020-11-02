Trump’s war on mail-in voting jeopardizing the few seats California Republicans have left: report
On Monday, The Mercury News reported that President Donald Trump’s continuous attacks on mail-in voting have put the already-defensive California Republican Party in a more precarious position than ever.
“According to figures collected by the electoral information firm, Political Data Inc., a surprising 54% of the 8.4 million ballots that have already been cast in California have come from registered Democrats. That’s 8 points above the party’s 46% share of the electorate,” reported Ben Christopher. “Only 22% of mail-in ballots have come from Republicans, who make up 24% of all voters. That’s an inversion of the historic norm, where dedicated GOP voters tend to be the first ones to cast their ballots and Democrats are the ones more likely to wait until Election Day arrives.”
All of this puts California Republicans at a bigger disadvantage. With low rates of mail-in voting, Republicans have to spend more money on voter turnout efforts, and are more vulnerable to late shifts in polling against them.
“At this point in the election season, Republican voters are typically outvoting their share of the electorate by some 10 percentage points … Five days out, the party is underperforming by two points,” said the report. “There are a number of possible explanations for the disproportionately blue shade of turnout, including high anti-Trump enthusiasm and concerns about mail delivery delays. But the persistent messaging from the president is certainly a factor. Republican voters have grown increasingly distrustful of voting by mail in line with the president’s pronouncements, surveys have shown.”
Bob Woodward throws Trump’s words back in his face to prove he’s failed his own voters
Journalist Bob Woodward on Monday said that President Donald Trump has completely failed his own voters -- and he used the president's own words to prove it.
Appearing on CNN, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter brought up an interview he'd had with Trump earlier this year to show how the president isn't even meeting his own standards for being a good president.
"In my discussions with Trump, I asked him, 'What's the job of the president?' He said to protect the people," Woodward said. "He is not protecting the people. There is a national interest that is very clear to attack and deal with the pandemic, and he does not organize, he does not plan. He makes decisions on impulse."
Fox News host upends Trump adviser’s ‘misleading’ claim: ‘Votes are regularly counted after election day’
Trump campaign adviser Erin Perrine repeated the false claim on Monday that Democrats are trying to "steal" the election from President Donald Trump by counting all the votes.
During an interview on Fox News, Perrine was asked about comments made by Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller, who predicted that Trump would be ahead early on election night before Democrats try to "steal it back" by continuing to count votes.
"Isn't it misleading to use a word like 'steal it back' considering that we know that some of these ballots will be counted after election day," Fox News host Sandra Smith asked, "to claim that the president can claim victory that night if he is leading with electoral votes?"
When the political divide turned deadly in Portland two middle-aged white men on opposing sides ended up dead
Shortly after sunset on the day he would die, Aaron “Jay” Danielson and his Patriot Prayer comrade Chandler Pappas walked through downtown Portland, Oregon, toward the epicenter of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that had gripped the city for 93 consecutive days.
The far-right activists had ridden into town that afternoon in the back of a pickup, armed for battle and part of a miles-long caravan in support of President Donald Trump. They’d been jeered at and hit with bear spray, and some in their crowd had returned the favor, firing mace and shooting paintballs at racial justice protesters. And now, after a warm late-summer day of laughter and hard drinking, they headed once again downtown, where hundreds had gathered outside the boarded-up police headquarters and the U.S. courthouse, blanketed in graffiti.