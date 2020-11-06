‘Tucker Carlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024’: Steve Schmidt
On MSNBC’s Deadline: White House Friday, Steve Schmidt was asked his thoughts on Trumpism and whether or not he thought it would continue after the current president leaves office.
“Oh, absolutely. Look, we have almost 48 percent of this country that’s voted for a statist authoritarian movement with fascistic markers hostile to American democracy, to the rule of law that even rates an individual, that’s a cult of personality.” Schmidt said. “I think that [Fox News’] Tucker Carlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024.”
Schidt added, “What you are going to see is every Republican candidate will kowtow to the conspiracy that Trump was stabbed in the back by unseen malicious forces of the deep state, that the election was stolen, that it’s illegitimate forever. Forever. More than a majority of the Republican party will believe this was an illegitimate election because they have been poisoned by the [Rupert] Murdoch operation, by OAN, by Sinclair, by the toxic sludge of sewage and crap and disinformation and lies that flows on Facebook into the screens of the American people. And so this is a long-term fight.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Experts: Trump’s election court cases are going nowhere
WASHINGTON — With the presidential election rapidly slipping away from him, President Donald Trump has initiated a patchwork strategy of legal challenges to contest vote counting in states around the country to underpin his unsubstantiated claims the election is being stolen.
Unfortunately for him, none of it is likely to work, according to legal experts.
It’s not just that the approach overall is more of a public relations pitch seemingly aimed at sowing doubt on the election results than it is a comprehensive legal strategy, these experts from across the country said. It’s that the individual cases themselves have major flaws, and are unlikely to change the outcome of the election.
2020 Election
Wisconsin GOP launches legislative investigation into ‘mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud’: report
Controversial Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday announced that the Republican-controlled body would launch a legislative investigation into the 2020 election.
"I am directing the [Committee on Campaigns and Elections] to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was adminstered," Vos said in a statement.
"With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote was counted," Vos said, referencing the conspiracy theories Trump supporters have been pushing.
2020 Election
Republicans petition U.S. Supreme Court to halt Pennsylvania count: report
The Pennsylvania Republican Party asked the US Supreme Court Friday to halt the counting of late-arriving ballots in the state, as Democrat Joe Biden took a lead in the tally and was poised to defeat President Donald Trump.
If Biden wins Pennsylvania he wins the presidency.
The last-ditch appeal for an emergency injunction asked the court to freeze the handling of thousands of mailed ballots -- most believed favoring Biden -- that arrived after election day on Tuesday, which Republicans say should be disqualified.
The petition asks the court to order Pennsylvania election officials to sequester all the ballots received after Tuesday and take no action on them.