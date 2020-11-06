‘Tucker Carlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024’: Steve Schmidt

On MSNBC’s Deadline: White House Friday, Steve Schmidt was asked his thoughts on Trumpism and whether or not he thought it would continue after the current president leaves office.

“Oh, absolutely. Look, we have almost 48 percent of this country that’s voted for a statist authoritarian movement with fascistic markers hostile to American democracy, to the rule of law that even rates an individual, that’s a cult of personality.” Schmidt said. “I think that [Fox News’] Tucker Carlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schidt added, “What you are going to see is every Republican candidate will kowtow to the conspiracy that Trump was stabbed in the back by unseen malicious forces of the deep state, that the election was stolen, that it’s illegitimate forever. Forever. More than a majority of the Republican party will believe this was an illegitimate election because they have been poisoned by the [Rupert] Murdoch operation, by OAN, by Sinclair, by the toxic sludge of sewage and crap and disinformation and lies that flows on Facebook into the screens of the American people. And so this is a long-term fight.”

Watch the video below.