Twitter flags ‘president-elect Biden’ posts as premature
Twitter on Friday flagged as premature posts referring to Joe Biden as “president-elect,” as the vote count continued in the knife-edge US election with the Democrat leading Donald Trump in several key states.
Tweets referring to the former vice president with the victor’s title and his running mate Kamala Harris as “vice president-elect” were tagged with messages saying counts were not yet final.
“Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted,” read a message below a post from Democratic Coalition co-founder and podcaster Scott Dworkin using the two titles for Biden and Harris.
The notice came with a link to information about the status of the election.
Twitter and Facebook have been scrambling to flag, mask and limit the spread of premature claims of victory or false attacks on the voting process since the polls closed late Tuesday.
“As votes are still being counted across the country, our teams continue to take enforcement action on tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information about the election broadly,” Twitter said.
“This is in line with our civic integrity policy and our recent guidance on labeling election results.”
Unfounded claims by Trump regarding the voting process as well as premature claims of victory about either candidate in the race have been flagged or masked, with links provided to reliable sources of information.
Twitter’s action made the comments less visible, and users seeking to read the posts were required to click through a warning.
2020 Election
‘Feel my spirit’: GOP congressman posts bizarre video calling Trump ‘an anointed blessing’
Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) released a cryptic message to his supporters saying, "Listen to me America: Donald J. Trump, President Trump, has been an anointed blessing to our nation. I realize I'm compassionate about feeling the arc about many of Americans that disagree... This is a man that did not have to serve as our president and commander-in-chief. Living the life of a billionaire. Would you have done it? I think not... I have inside data. This election was compromised."
Higgins added, “None of us want to fight, man. However, I have to tell you that this election, our president won this election. Feel my spirit, I’m telling you: Our president won this election. And if any American would stand by and allow the total dissolution of our republic, then you’re not an American.”
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. is promoting an authoritarian plan to steal the presidency
On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden had won 253 electoral votes in the U.S. presidential race compared to 214 for President Donald Trump — and as the vote-counting continued in Pennsylvania, Nevada and other battleground states, Biden's chances of a victory looked better and better.
In response to this dismal situation for the president, far-right radio host Mark R. Levin responded with a tweet suggesting a plan to overturn the results. Mother Jones' Tim Murphy denounced the idea as an authoritarian idea for trying to steal the election if Biden is declared the winner, and Murphy noted that Donald Trump, Jr. has signed off on Levin's idea.
2020 Election
Trump, refusing to concede: ‘I will never give up fighting for you and our nation’
President Donald Trump, rather than conceding to Joe Biden, has just issued a statement that says he "will never stop fighting" for the American people, an apparent last-ditch effort to delay the inevitable.
One election desk has already called the race for Biden, and experts have said there is more than enough evidence Biden has won.
I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020