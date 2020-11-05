Twitter hides Trump tweet saying his D-list legal team will challenge ‘Biden claimed states’ for ‘voter fraud’
Amid false claims of “Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud,” President Donald Trump is claiming his re-election legal team will be challenging all the recent Biden wins.
“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!”
Twitter quickly slapped a label on the tweet and hid it from view:
Among Trump’s legal team are his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Fox News TV host Jay Sekulow.
As Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz notes, there’s no comparison between, say, Trump’s legal election team and George W. Bush’s legal team in Bush v. Gore that put him in the White House.
The Bush legal team was so high-powered that three of its members are now on SCOTUS. This… is not that.
And suggests no high-powered respected legal eagles will work for Trump:
Trump needing to trot out the Sekulow/Giuliani/Bondi team for the election lawsuits kinda suggests that the GOP legal establishment extracted everything it wanted from Trump and is now leaving him for dead.
Georgia judge quickly dismisses Trump campaign’s attempt to toss out a batch of absentee ballots
Georgia still has about 60,000 votes left to count, but President Donald Trump is still demanding that the counting stop.
The president's legal team filed lawsuits to stop counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. On Thursday morning, however, the Georgia judge dismissed the case, saying that all laws were being followed on the absentee ballots.
The Trump claim was, “absentee ballots received after the deadline are stored in a manner to ensure that such ballots are not inadvertently or intentionally counted, as required under Georgia law, harms the interests of the Trump Campaign and President Trump because it could lead to the dilution of legal votes cast in support of President Trump."
Trump fires off desperate threat to sue ‘all the recent Biden claimed states’
President Donald Trump on Thursday fired off a threat to sue every single state that has been called for Democratic rival Joe Biden since Wednesday.
"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud," the president wrote. "Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!"
Despite the president's claims, his campaign has so far turned up no evidence of systemic voter fraud.
Trump has grown ever more desperate since the start of Wednesday, when both Michigan and Wisconsin, two key states in the so-called "Blue Wall," that he broke through in 2016, were called for Biden.
Conservative wonders if moderate Republicans want to let Dems govern — or if they’ll follow McConnell
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wondered if moderate Republicans would be the deciding votes in the U.S. Senate to finally let governing move forward.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already indicated he won't allow former Vice President Joe Biden to nominate whomever he wants to his cabinet. That means the only hope left for returning to a functioning government is either Democrats have to win the two Senate seats in Georgia or one or two Republicans will have to agree that Democrats deserve to govern as President Donald Trump did.