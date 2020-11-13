Twitter slaps a new disclaimer on Trump’s tweets after he lies about winning Pennsylvania and Georgia

Twitter has received harsh criticism for undermining democracy by letting President Donald Trump lie about the 2020 presidential election on their social media platform.

“This claim about election fraud is disputed,” was the disclaimer slapped on multiple tweets.

However, he got a disclaimer reading “official sources called this election differently” after he falsely claimed he won Pennsylvania and Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Both disclaimers can be seen below:

These states in question should immediately be put in the Trump Win column. Biden did not win, he lost by a lot! pic.twitter.com/ywiw6sPicI https://t.co/C1g9LZpMah — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020