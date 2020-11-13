Quantcast
‘Unbelievable’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Trump’s disregard for health of the Secret Service officers protecting him

Published

1 min ago

on

As the U.S. continues to hit daily records in coronavirus cases—and with at least 40 people within the president’s inner circle having been infected—the Washington Post reported Friday that more than 130 Secret Service officers are now in quarantine because they either tested positive for Covid-19 or had exposure to a co-worker who tested positive.

The infections of Secret Serves staffers, according to the Post, are “believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that President Trump held in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, according to the people, who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the situation.”

The new reporting sparked fresh condemnation for Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

“He cares about no one. Not a soul,” tweeted advocacy group Public Citizen.

“Trump’s total disregard for the lives of his protectors, supporters, and aides shows how dangerous his extreme selfishness has become,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said in a statement. “The virus is spreading freely across the country, and Donald Trump has only made it worse by holding super-spreader rallies and events like the Election Night party, which appears to have infected several of his closest associates.”

“Trump was warned repeatedly that failure to take precautions could threaten the safety of those around him,” said Beyer, “but as he makes clear every day, he is only capable of thinking about himself.”

Beyer added that “Donald Trump’s refusal to recognize reality, both in the election outcome and in the pandemic, is killing people.”

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted:

CNN also reported Friday on the spread of Covid-19 among Secret Service officers, though the outlet put the number of affected officer at “several dozen.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump punched the cities — and then the cities knocked him out

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Please pay less attention to the loser and more to what’s been accomplished. Joe Biden won the White House. He reclaimed the upper-Midwest. He flipped two red states. (Arizona was called this morning; Georgia is headed for a recount, but Biden is leading.) The Democrats held the House. The party netted one Senate seat. (They won two, lost one.) There’s a chance, a slim chance, but a still chance to take the Senate seats after a couple of Georgia run-offs in January. This is not a picture of failure.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Breaking Banner

Republicans are worried Trump’s crusade to overturn election is ‘going to hurt the real next fight’: Axios co-founder

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Speaking on CNBC this Friday, Axios co-founder Mike Allen said President Trump's refusal to concede the election could hurt the GOP's battle for control over the Senate.

“The conversations I have, Republicans are very worried that this foot dragging is going to hurt the real next fight,” Allen said on Squawk Box, adding that they want to “keep the eye on the prize, which is the two Georgia runoffs on Jan. 5.”

“It’s very possible Republicans win both of those seats,” he continued. “They only need one for Mitch McConnell to stay the majority leader, but Republicans don’t want the distraction of money and attention from the president not conceding.”

2020 Election

Fox News corrects legal scholar over humiliating election conspiracy theories

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

A legal scholar on Fox News attempted to spew such a baseless conspiracy theory on Friday that even the network's conservative anchors had to stop him in his tracks.

On Friday, Jonathan Turley, who famously defended the president during impeachment, appeared on Fox & Friends where he discussed a false conspiracy theory surrounding the Dominion voting machines. According to Turley "thousands" of President Donald Trump's votes in Michigan were switched to President-elect Joe Biden in Michigan — another claim the president is pushing to undermine his election defeat to his Democratic opponent.

