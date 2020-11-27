United Airlines flying coronavirus vaccines on charter flights to allow quick distribution — if approved: report

Companies are implementing their own plans to rapidly distribute coronavirus vaccines.

“United Airlines Holdings Inc. on Friday began operating charter flights to position doses of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine for quick distribution if the shots are approved by regulators,” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

“The initial flights are one link in a vast global supply chain being assembled to tackle the logistical challenge of distributing Covid-19 vaccines. Pfizer has been laying the groundwork to move quickly if it gets approval from the Food and Drug Administration and other regulators around the world,” the newspaper reported.

“United plans to fly chartered cargo flights between Brussels International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport to support distribution of the vaccine, according to a Nov. 24 letter from the Federal Aviation Administration viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The FAA said in a statement Friday that it was supporting the ‘first mass air shipment of a vaccine,’ and that it is working with airlines to safely transport Covid-19 vaccines,” the newspaper reported.