US Dominion Voting Systems CEO explains why Trump and Sidney Powell’s attacks are bonkers

President Donald Trump’s former attorney Sidney Powell was shoved aside after going off on a rant about Dominion Voting Systems. Trump has parroted the claim on Twitter since the election.

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, U.S. CEO John Poulos called the claims strange and obviously wrong.

“The allegations against Dominion are bizarre, but I’ll set the record straight,” he wrote on Monday. “Dominion is an American company, now headquartered in Denver. Dominion is not and has never been a front for communists. It has no ties to Hugo Chávez, the late dictator of Venezuela. It has never been involved in Venezuelan elections. None of Dominion’s systems use the Smartmatic software that has come under attack, as any state certification lab could verify.”

Not that the conspiracy theorists will be swayed, but he said there was “no secret ‘vote flipping’ algorithm.”

Read the full editorial at the Wall Street Journal.