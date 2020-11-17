US to slash troop levels in Iraq, Afghanistan
The US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years of war after President Donald Trump pledged to end conflicts abroad, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said around 2,000 troops would be pulled from Afghanistan by January 15, and 500 more would come back from Iraq, leaving 2,500 in each country.
The moves reflect Trump’s policy “to bring the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to a successful and responsible conclusion and to bring our brave service members home,” Miller said.
Miller said the US had met its goals, set in 2001 after the Al Qaeda attacks on the United States, to defeat Islamist extremists and to help “local partners and allies to take the lead in the fight.”
“With the blessings of providence in the coming year, we will finish this generational war and bring our men and women home,” he said.
“We will protect our children from the heavy burden and toll of perpetual war, and we will honor the sacrifices made in the services of peace and stability in Afghanistan, Iraq and around the world.”
The announcement came 10 days after Trump fired defense secretary Mark Esper, who had insisted on the need to keep 4,500 troops in Afghanistan to support the Kabul government while it negotiates a peace deal with the Taliban insurgents.
US troops had already been cut by nearly two-thirds from about 13,000 this year, following the February 29 peace deal between the United States and the Taliban.
‘Humiliating departure’
The two sides agreed that the Taliban would then negotiate a peace pact with the Afghan government, and that US troops would be gone by May 2021.
But until Esper’s replacement with Miller, Pentagon generals had said that the Taliban had not lived up to pledges to reduce violent attacks on government forces, and that further reductions would take pressure off them to negotiate.
The announcement came over the objections of allies and senior US politicians worried that the reductions would leave the Afghan and Iraq governments vulnerable to extremist groups.
“Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organise attacks on our homelands,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday.
“And ISIS (the Islamic State group) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq,” he said.
On Monday US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned the Afghan cuts could lead to a debacle like the US withdrawal from South Vietnam and be a propaganda victory for Islamic extremists.
“The consequences of a premature US exit would likely be even worse than president Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq back in 2011, which fueled the rise of ISIS and a new round of global terrorism,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.
“It would be reminiscent of the humiliating America departure from Saigon in 1975.”
But Trump, who lost his bid for reelection on November 3 to Democrat Joe Biden, has been determined to make good on a campaign pledge made in 2016 to bring US troops home and end costly wars abroad.
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. appears to concede that Biden defeated his father
Donald Trump Jr. and his siblings have been vocal — incorrectly — about their supposed belief that President Donald Trump won the election. But a new campaign text message suggests he is well aware of the fact that his father actually lost the race to President-elect Joe Biden.
On Monday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) sent out a text message as the organization campaigns for the upcoming Georgia runoff where two Senate seats are on the line, reports Mediaite. Without those two seats, the Republican Party would lose control of the Senate — and Trump Jr. aimed to raise awareness about that in his text. However, he also appeared to acknowledge something else: the 2020 presidential election is a loss they will have to move on from.
2020 Election
Georgia secretary of state reveals Trump ‘suppressed’ GOP voters: ‘He would have won by 10,000 votes’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump had himself to blame for losing the state's electoral votes in the 2020 election.
Raffensperger told WSB's Justin Gray that 24,000 Republicans who voted by absentee ballot in the primary did not cast votes in the general election.
The secretary of state linked the lack of participation to Trump's effort to demonize mail-in voting.
"He would have won by 10 thousand votes -- he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base," Raffensperger said.
In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"
Breaking Banner
Ted Cruz gets walloped by CNN’s Brianna Keilar as she dredges up his stunningly wrong COVID prediction
During a CNN segment this Tuesday, network anchor Brianna Keilar mentioned the recent dust-up between Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) this Monday where Brown asked him to wear a mask on the Senate floor. She also mentioned how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came to Sullivan's defense, calling Brown a "complete ass" for lecturing Sullivan when no one was "remotely near him."
Keilar pointed out that Cruz's claim isn't true, since Sullivan was in "spitting distance" of several Senate floor staffers during his exchange with Brown. Keilar then harkened back to July when Cruz predicted if Biden is elected, Democratic politicians will declare "everything is magically better" in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.