US won’t enforce TikTok ban following court ruling: report
The US government has decided against enforcing its ban on Chinese-owned social media sensation TikTok to comply with a federal court ruling issued in the national security case, a media report said Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal reported the US Commerce Department had decided to hold off on enforcing a Trump administration order to ban the video-sharing app owned by Chinese-based ByteDance.
The move comes after a federal court in Pennsylvania blocked the Trump administration from carrying out the ban, which had been ordered by the White House based on claims the app posed a security threat due to the company’s links to Beijing.
According to the report, the Commerce Department said the shutdown order won’t go into effect “pending further legal developments.”
Other court cases are also pending on the matter.
ByteDance had been given until Thursday to restructure ownership of the app in the United States to meet national security concerns, but it filed a petition in a Washington court this week asking for a delay.
The company said in a Tuesday statement that it had asked the government for a 30-day extension because of “continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted,” but it was not granted.
The Trump administration has been seeking to transfer ownership of TikTok to an American business to allay security concerns, but no deal has been finalized.
‘Angry’ Trump has ‘publicly disengaged from the battle against coronavirus’ — as cases surge: AP
Bitter over his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, the leader of the free world has stopped bothering with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace," the Associated Press reported Thursday. "Trump, fresh off his reelection loss to President-elect Joe Biden, remains angry that an announcement about progress in developing a vaccine for the disease came after Election Day. And aides say the president has shown little interest in the growing crisis even as new confirmed cases are skyrocketing and hospitals intensive care units in parts of the country are nearing capacity."
Steve Bannon calling for beheadings on Facebook ‘clearly did not cross the line’: CEO Mark Zuckerberg
On Thursday, Reuters reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told staff that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has not violated enough rules to be banned from the site.
“We have specific rules around how many times you need to violate certain policies before we will deactivate your account completely,” said Zuckerberg. “While the offenses here, I think, came close to crossing that line, they clearly did not cross the line.”
Bannon, who is currently facing criminal charges for his role in a scam fund to build a border wall that appears to have been funneled into his pocket, caused controversy when he posted a video calling for FBI Director Christopher Wray and COVID-19 task force expert Anthony Fauci to be beheaded. Facebook took down the video — and removed a set of Bannon-controlled pages spreading disinformation about the election — but left up Bannon's main page.
OAN forced to delete fake story about voter fraud — after Trump promotes the conspiracy theory
President Donald Trump's new favorite "news" network, OAN reported that Dominion Voting Systems may have been behind an effort to switch as many as 435,000 votes from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1326926226888544256
OAN cited a report they said came from Edison Research that confirms the voter fraud. The problem, however, is that Edison Research has never heard of this report. The Dispatch reported, and Raw Story confirmed, that Edison Research wasn't even part of an effort to examine voter fraud.