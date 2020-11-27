Utah Republican accuses Dems of ‘cheating’ in Georgia Senate runoffs — but his hometown paper doesn’t buy it

A Utah Republican is facing backlash after accusing Democrats of “cheating” in the two January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the United States Senate.

The Peach State will be holding two runoff elections on January 5th. There is a special election, with interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock. In the other race, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

In a fundraising appeal posted to social media, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) accused Democrats of cheating in the race. But his hometown newspaper, The Salt Lake Tribune, noted there was no evidence to support his accusations.

“Rep. Chris Stewart claims without offering any evidence that Democrats are cheating in two runoff elections in Georgia…” is how the story by The Salt Lake Tribune reporter Lee Davidson began.

Stewart accused Democrats of “cheating.”

“That’s why they are encouraging people to move to Georgia. They are encouraging them on how to register and how to vote. They are pouring hundreds of millions into the race. We have to do the same thing,” Stewart urged.

But as the newspaper noted, “He offers no proof to back up his claims.”

