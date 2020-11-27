Utah Republican accuses Dems of ‘cheating’ in Georgia Senate runoffs — but his hometown paper doesn’t buy it
A Utah Republican is facing backlash after accusing Democrats of “cheating” in the two January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the United States Senate.
The Peach State will be holding two runoff elections on January 5th. There is a special election, with interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock. In the other race, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff.
In a fundraising appeal posted to social media, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) accused Democrats of cheating in the race. But his hometown newspaper, The Salt Lake Tribune, noted there was no evidence to support his accusations.
“Rep. Chris Stewart claims without offering any evidence that Democrats are cheating in two runoff elections in Georgia…” is how the story by The Salt Lake Tribune reporter Lee Davidson began.
Stewart accused Democrats of “cheating.”
“That’s why they are encouraging people to move to Georgia. They are encouraging them on how to register and how to vote. They are pouring hundreds of millions into the race. We have to do the same thing,” Stewart urged.
But as the newspaper noted, “He offers no proof to back up his claims.”
Our country is under attack and the Georgia Senate races are the last line of defense.
I'm announcing that I will be matching, dollar for dollar, donations up to $10k total. 100% of the donations raised will go to the Georgia Senate races. Please join me! https://t.co/O8mClEJkaN pic.twitter.com/Dn0snv6Jbs
— Chris Stewart (@StewartforUtah) November 24, 2020
2020 Election
Utah Republican accuses Dems of ‘cheating’ in Georgia Senate runoffs — but his hometown paper doesn’t buy it
A Utah Republican is facing backlash after accusing Democrats of “cheating” in the two January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the United States Senate.
The Peach State will be holding two runoff elections on January 5th. There is a special election, with interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock. In the other race, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff.
In a fundraising appeal posted to social media, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) accused Democrats of cheating in the race. But his hometown newspaper, The Salt Lake Tribune, noted there was no evidence to support his accusations.
2020 Election
Trump legal team mocked after attacking Trump-appointed judge for being part of the ‘activist judicial machinery’ in Pennsylvania
Jenna Ellis, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and the Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign is once again being mocked, this time for her near-immediate response to a unanimous 3-0 ruling against the campaign in a Pennsylvania election case.
Ellis says she and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have decided that the three judges, who were all appointed by Republican presidents – including the one who wrote the opinion who was appointed by Trump himself – are all part of the “activist judicial machinery” in Pennsylvania.
2020 Election
Arizona ‘hearing’ on election fraud is just some Republicans meeting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix: report
Weeks after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential campaign, some Republicans loyal to President Donald Trump continue to push unfounded allegations of fraud.
On Tuesday, Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis said that three state legislatures would hold hearings on the campaign's conspiracy theories.
.@JennaEllisEsq tells @charliekirk11: “Three state legislatures—in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona—have now said they will hold hearings to assess the evidence and the testimony...so that they can review in their states what exactly happened and get to the bottom of this.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OXQZ8jn59c