‘Utter clown’ Trump ridiculed as a ‘pathetic little man’ for latest shenanigans on Twitter
President Donald Trump on Friday continued to undermine the legitimacy of democracy in America.
“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!” Trump tweeted.
The president received harsh criticism for his tweet. Here’s some of what people were saying:
You literally made this claim. pic.twitter.com/pnO6KaH50v
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 6, 2020
"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the president, because if you remember rightly, I called dibs on that the other night, and that, I believe, is democracy."
— Jamie (@SternMcLoins) November 6, 2020
what's that thing you people like to say? oh yeah: you lost, get over it
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 6, 2020
Trump wrongfully claimed he won the election just a few hours after the polls closed. Then he had to watch with extreme agony as the Mail-In votes slowly and steadily chipped away at his lead until Biden started leading in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 6, 2020
i love seeing TRUMP supporters CRY, it’s my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. Their loss is the only reason i’m still alive, i was born to love and enjoy the failure that they have achieved
— JFH™ (@francijfh) November 6, 2020
Anyone can make the claim, but only Biden has the votes to make the claim.
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 6, 2020
How embarrassing. The world is laughing at you.
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 6, 2020
Pack your shit
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 6, 2020
Mr Trump your behavior is completely out of order and you've totally contradicted yourself here pic.twitter.com/qYXpXbg6PT
— ~David~ (@Dav1DMUFC) November 6, 2020
There's no path fwd for him, why aren't folks calling it? This is just giving Trump more time and attention to rile up his most troubled supporters
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 6, 2020
You could but you're a lying POS and no one believes you. https://t.co/xagzJl5SG9
— Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) November 6, 2020
this petty bitch would sue over a lost game of Hungry Hungry Hippos https://t.co/MsPPnwp8Ck
— Elizabeth May (on semi-hiatus) (@_ElizabethMay) November 6, 2020
You DID claim victory! And before the count was in you utter clown. We all saw you do it on live TV! https://t.co/re69lN6Zf3
— The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) November 6, 2020
Fact check: There is no lawsuit filed by Trump or his campaign that could conceivably impact the result of the election. https://t.co/g5Yxb33mGT
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 6, 2020
His language is so monarchical, which makes sense. "He shall not lay claim to the throne!" https://t.co/o2QJ6ePOIm
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 6, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂 The tears continues https://t.co/cQkFdOEAsR
— Mr Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) November 6, 2020
What a desperate, pathetic little man. https://t.co/xAbiFRKslW
— Dave Matt (@davematt88) November 6, 2020
When will someone tell him that the voters choose. Not him. https://t.co/9zp3nHSTNm
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) November 6, 2020
Trump says Biden shouldn't do what he did do, and now says he could do, even though he already did it https://t.co/GWqIEG8Z8i
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 6, 2020
