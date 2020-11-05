Veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralston: ‘No path left for Trump here’

Veteran political reporter Jon Ralston said on Thursday that President Donald Trump no longer has a path to victory in Nevada.

Ralston explained the situation after new vote totals showed Joe Biden’s lead growing to nearly 12,000 votes in the state.

“Only about 14K votes or so updated from Clark [County] and Biden lead goes up by almost 5K,” Ralston wrote on Twitter. “See the advantage Dems have with [voting by mail]. If that is ratio for ballots in Clark, very bad news for Trump.”

“Washoe [County] only has few thousand provisionals left — should be a wash. Few thousand rural votes left — Biden will lose 2k max there, probably less,” he added. “That leaves Clark and tens of thousands of mail and provisionals. Little chance Dems lose there.”

“Biden is up by 11.4K right now in NV,” Ralston noted. “Dems are going to win these mail ballots coming in from Election Day and yesterday — 63K. And they should win them decisively. That leaves 60K provisionals, which have been evenly split.”

“I see no path left for Trump here,” he concluded.

A win in Nevada would give Biden the presidency, according to electoral vote predictions made by the Associated Press and Fox News.

NEWS: First batch of new votes from NV, from Clark, shows Biden lead up to 12K. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 5, 2020

Washoe If no more Clark numbers post today, though, this lead will shrink when rurals post. But there tens of thousands of mail ballots to come from Clark….eventually. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 5, 2020

So if Washoe and rurals are about exhausted (or will be soon) and Dem-friendly Clark has tens of thousands of ballots left, this is a very ominous first half-hour for Team Trump. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 5, 2020

