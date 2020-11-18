‘VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER!’ Trump erupts with all-caps rant as hopes of overturning election crash and burn

President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are swirling down the drain — and on Wednesday he delivered an all-caps Twitter rant once again falsely claiming that he won the election.

The president cited a New York Times report showing that he gained significantly more votes in 2020 than he received in 2016. The problem for the president, however, is that President-elect Joe Biden received an even greater share of votes compared to Hillary Clinton’s final 2016 totals.

Nonetheless, the president interpreted this as evidence of a vast conspiracy.

“I WON THE ELECTION,” he wrote. “VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!”