‘VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER!’ Trump erupts with all-caps rant as hopes of overturning election crash and burn
President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are swirling down the drain — and on Wednesday he delivered an all-caps Twitter rant once again falsely claiming that he won the election.
The president cited a New York Times report showing that he gained significantly more votes in 2020 than he received in 2016. The problem for the president, however, is that President-elect Joe Biden received an even greater share of votes compared to Hillary Clinton’s final 2016 totals.
Nonetheless, the president interpreted this as evidence of a vast conspiracy.
“I WON THE ELECTION,” he wrote. “VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!”
…AND I WON THE ELECTION. VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY! https://t.co/9coP3R44UQ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
