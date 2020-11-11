Warmer seas keep hurricanes stronger for longer, study says
Warmer seas caused by climate change are making hurricanes stronger for longer after landfall, increasing the destruction they can wreak on impact, a new study has found.
Researchers warn the finding suggests inland communities — which may be less prepared than coastal regions to face hurricanes — are increasingly at risk.
The effects of climate change on tropical storms including hurricanes are still being studied, although the warming planet is already known to be making storms bigger and stronger.
So academics at a Japanese university looked at data on North Atlantic hurricanes from 1967-2018 and examined their “rate of decay” — how long they took to weaken — in the first day after landfall.
They sought to understand what impact warming seas might have on storms when they make landfall — typically when they begin to lose strength.
“We show that the decay timescale has almost doubled in the past 50 years — a huge increase,” Pinaki Chakraborty, a professor at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University who led the study, told AFP.
That could mean destruction would “no longer be confined to coastal areas, causing higher levels of economic damage and costing more lives”, he warned.
The researchers looked to see whether the longer rate of decay correlated with sea temperatures, which vary year to year, though they are rising overall.
They found a clear link: when sea surface temperature was higher, storms stayed stronger on land for longer.
But correlation does not equal causation, they said. So how to test the relationship?
They turned to computer modeling, “building” four hurricanes that developed in identical conditions except for sea surface temperature.
When each reached the equivalent strength of a Category 4 hurricane, they “switched off” the moisture supply to the model storms — simulating their transition from sea to land — and watched how each behaved.
– ‘Growing concerns’ –
“Although the intensity at landfall is the same for all four hurricanes… the intensities of the hurricanes that developed over warmer oceans decay at a slower rate,” the study said.
To test the proposition further, they modeled the four hurricanes under the same conditions — but this time when they made their simulated landfall, the researchers removed any stored moisture in the storm.
These “dry hurricanes” lost intensity significantly faster, and notably all at the same rate, despite having developed over seawater of differing temperatures.
Why might this be happening? The answer lies in moisture, which fuels the engine of a hurricane, the researchers said.
Storms that develop over warmer water retain more “stored moisture” — akin to a small fuel tank.
This keeps them stronger for longer after landfall, even though they are cut off from the ocean supply.
There are still unanswered questions, including just how much sea temperature affects the time it takes a storm to weaken.
The landfall locations of storms have shifted over time, said Dan Chavas and Jie Chen of Purdue University’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, in a review commissioned by the scientific journal Nature.
Terrain differences at the new landfall spots could be playing a role in hurricanes weakening more slowly, they cautioned.
Changes in the technology used to observe storms over the past decades could also affect the findings.
Despite those questions, the study “adds weight to growing concerns that tropical cyclones might become more damaging in the future,” they wrote.
It should encourage researchers to “broaden their thinking” about climate change and storms, they added.
Chakraborty said he plans to expand the study to other regions affected by tropical storms to see if a similar effect is observed.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani’s guest at election night party contracts COVID-19 as White House outbreak continues
White House political director Brian Jack and former Trump campaign aide Healy Baumgardner are among the latest people in President Donald J. Trump's inner circle to contract COVID-19 after attending an election night party at the White House, according to reports from The New York Times and Bloomberg News.
An additional unidentified West Wing aide tested positive, but it was unclear when the other official did so and whether the official attended the election night party.
Baumgardner was reportedly attending the party as a guest of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Breaking Banner
Texas teen investigated after calling on other Trump supporters to help ‘assassinate Joe Biden’
The Secret Service is reportedly investigating a Texas teenager who threatened to kill president-elect Joe Biden.
A video circulated over the weekend showing the teenager displaying guns and asking other supporters of President Donald Trump to meet up and "assassinate Joe Biden," reported KTRK-TV.
"This is as clear cut of a case of a terroristic threat as I've ever seen," said attorney Steve Shellist, who isn't involved in the case. "There are still crimes, and you can prosecute someone as a minor, it would just be handled in a different way."
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter whose home was vandalized received flood of support from Biden supporters
A woman from Rockville, Maryland, had Trump signs and a flag stolen after her home was broken into by vandals. But according to ABC7, she's heartened by the support she's received from Biden-Harris supporter who reached out to help her.
Brigitta Mullican said her home has been targeted more than once due to her support for President Trump, and has considered moving after living in her home for 55 years. After posting her story to social media, she said she received a flood of support in the comment section.