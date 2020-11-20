WATCH: Bill Maher hates the one man who ‘holds the fate of this country in his hand’ — and it isn’t Trump
On the 2020 season finale of “Real Time” with Bill Maher on HBO, the host suggested there was one person in the country who could save America — and loathed the fact the person is from Australia.
The topic came up after an examination of disinformation in America. The socially distanced panel was historian Jon Meacham and Alex Wagner, the co-host and executive producer of “The Circus” on Showtime.
“I would say the only person in this country who has the power to really change the direction of this country is Rupert Murdoch,” Maher said of the Fox News boss.
“Yeah,” Wagner replied.
“That’s interesting,” Meacham said.
“Trump is already trying to peel people away, because Fox News is kinda divided about him, but they have certainly been critical and some people have called the election for [Joe] Biden,” Maher explained. “And it looks like Murdoch is doing it, it looks like he’s throwing his lot in with reality for a change.”
“I think Rupert Murdoch — more than anyone else — holds the fate of this country in his hand,” he said. “An Australian.”
“F*cking Australian,” Maher noted. “You know how I feel about Australians, always sleeping on your couch and trying to steal your girlfriend.”
Watch:
