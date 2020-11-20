Quantcast
WATCH: Distraught Trump supporter tells Rush Limbaugh ‘I will die for my president!’

WILKES-BARRE, PA - AUGUST 2, 2018: President Trump on stage reacts as he listens to congressman Lou Barletta speak to the crowd at his campaign rally.

A distraught supporter of President Donald Trump on Friday told right-wing talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh that he was willing to “die” for the president.

The caller began by saying he would “try to hold myself together and not get emotional” before choking up and spilling his guts about how upset he was about the Republican Georgia secretary of state admitting that President-elect Joe Biden had won his state.

“Trump and you are all we have left, Rush!” he said. “We’ve spent our lives voting for these people because they’re not [Democrats]. And we just can’t do it anymore! We’re tired of being stabbed in the back!”

He then bitterly complained that there were almost no elected Republicans attending the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C. two weeks ago, which he said showed that the party does not care about its voters.

“No one stands for us, Rush!” he wailed. “Only you and Donald Trump! God forbid! What do we have left! I love my president! I am not a revolutionary, Rush, but I will die for my president! This man has given more to this country than anybody!”

