WATCH: Fox & Friends hosts scramble to defend their network after Trump trashes their election coverage

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Fox News (screengrab)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked Fox News for its election coverage during an early-morning interview on “Fox & Friends.”

While talking with the president, host Brian Kilmeade asked him to talk about former President Barack Obama accusing him of spreading the novel coronavirus around the country with his campaign rallies.

Trump responded by slamming Fox for airing Obama’s speeches.

“Fox puts him on more than anybody else, which is sort of shocking to me,” the president complained. “Because Fox has changed a lot. Somebody said to me, ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ And I say ‘Fox, it’s much different.'”

Kilmeade then rushed in to defend his network’s honor.

“Unlike other networks, we’re trying to show both sides,” Kilmeade claimed. “So hey, here’s President Trump live, here’s Joe Biden live.”

“We report, they decide,” chimed in co-host Steve Doocy.

“I don’t think it’s an endorsement of anybody,” Kilmeade added.

“Well, in the old days they wouldn’t have put Sleepy Joe Biden on every time he opens his mouth,” the president complained. “It’s a much different operation, I’m just telling you.”

Watch the video below.

