WATCH: GOP leader lashes out at the press for asking about Trump’s attacks on the legitimacy of the election

The leader of Republicans in the House of Representatives complained about being asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on the legitimacy of the election during a Wednesday press conference.

“Last night as votes were still being counted, the president said this is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country. Do you think the president should be sowing doubt about the integrity of our elections,” a reporter asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“Your questions never change,” McCarthy replied, instead of answering the question. “No, your questions never change.”

“Your questions never change,” he said for the third time.

“The president said they should stop counting votes,” the reporter noted. “I mean a lot of races — House races — are still counting votes. Do you agree with the president that they should stop counting votes, even ones that were cast before the deadline?”

“Again, your questions never change,” McCarthy replied.

