WATCH: Joe Biden addresses the nation with Friday evening election update
Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation on Friday night.
“Biden and [Kamala] Harris have been hunkered down in Wilmington, Del., for most of the day, waiting to see if calls would be made in remaining states that would put them over 270 electoral college votes,” The Washington Post reported Friday. “Biden will probably talk about the progress he has made in the vote count since Thursday and their campaign’s confidence that he would soon be declaring victory, an aide said.”
Biden on Friday became the first presidential hopeful in American history to get more than 75 million votes.
“Aides spent Friday making preliminary plans for him to speak again tonight on the presumption that he would be projected to have won over 270 electoral votes, the number needed to clinch the presidency. But now, an aide familiar with Biden’s planned remarks said he will speak out ‘not to declare victory but to give the kind of update he’s done previously — with even more enthusiasm.’ The former vice president has expressed confidence that he will ultimately win the race in previous brief remarks,” CBS News reported.
2020 Election
2020 Election
GOP official asked if they actually believe the election was stolen — and the response was hilarious: report
Donald Trump's family and campaign have been frantically attempting to cast doubt on the election outcomes, as major networks appear close to calling the race for Joe Biden.
In response, Trump's campaign has launched a series of lawsuits, but have yet to receive any legal remedy that may result in a different outcome.
Elaina Plott, national political reporter for The New York Times asked one GOP official if they personally believe the election had been stolen.
"As someone desperately searching for proof, my answer is no," the official reportedly replied.
I asked a GOP official if they actually believe this election has been stolen. Their response: pic.twitter.com/idzY0YEgjp
2020 Election
‘Sometimes you own the libs; sometimes the libs own you’: Ex-White House official
As President Donald Trump appears headed for defeat in the 2020 presidential race, the White House is adapting to the post-election reality, according to a new report by Olivia Nuzzi in New York Magazine.
"Trump is guided by instinct on most days, but the final year of his presidency was marked by something unusual: He wasn’t sure what to believe or what to do anymore. At first he feared Joe Biden, then he thought he was a joke, and then the joke was on him. By the summer, Trump understood that he could lose. Surrounded by yes-men, he yearned, on occasion, for the truth they would not give him," Nuzzi reported. "And by Election Day, he understood that losing was inevitable. He accepted, even if he had no plans to concede, that his presidency was over."