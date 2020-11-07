WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris give victory speeches after defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 election

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expecting to declare victory on Saturday evening after the networks called the 2020 presidential race in favor of the Democratic Party.

“Thousands of Biden and Harris supporters flooded into the neighborhood around the Chase Center here starting Saturday morning, eager to show support for the new president-elect and vice president-elect,” The Washington Post reported Saturday. “The unseasonably warm stretch of weather continued, and restaurants with outdoor seating quickly filled up.”

“The elaborate stage where Biden and Harris will accept their nomination was brilliantly lighted, as was a massive American flag that has been flying over the parking lot near the Chase Center for five days. Thousands of people waved small U.S. flags and held up handmade Biden-Harris signs around 7 p.m. Most wore masks, but there was little social distancing outside the perimeter where the crowds had spontaneously gathered,” the newspaper reported.

The speeches are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. eastern.

Watch: