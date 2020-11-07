WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris give victory speeches after defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 election
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expecting to declare victory on Saturday evening after the networks called the 2020 presidential race in favor of the Democratic Party.
“Thousands of Biden and Harris supporters flooded into the neighborhood around the Chase Center here starting Saturday morning, eager to show support for the new president-elect and vice president-elect,” The Washington Post reported Saturday. “The unseasonably warm stretch of weather continued, and restaurants with outdoor seating quickly filled up.”
“The elaborate stage where Biden and Harris will accept their nomination was brilliantly lighted, as was a massive American flag that has been flying over the parking lot near the Chase Center for five days. Thousands of people waved small U.S. flags and held up handmade Biden-Harris signs around 7 p.m. Most wore masks, but there was little social distancing outside the perimeter where the crowds had spontaneously gathered,” the newspaper reported.
The speeches are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. eastern.
Watch:
2020 Election
CNN reporter yells at crowd for shouting profane Trump chant during live broadcast: ‘Quiet while I talk’
While reporting on the spontaneous celebrations follow the defeat of President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, a CNN reporter frustrated by the jubilant crowd.
With a chyron reading, "cities erupt in celebration after Biden beats Trump" the reporter was giving a live update from Atlanta.
"F*ck Donald Trump!" the crowd chanted as the reporter attempted to broadcast live. "F*ck Donald Trump!"
There was also a "F*ck Trump" sign behind him.
"Hey guys!" the reporter shouted. "Guys, quiet."
"Quiet while I talk, please," he pleaded. "Quiet while I talk."
The reporter moved away from the crowd.
2020 Election
Georgia to decide fate of US Senate in two January runoffs
Control of the US Senate and prospects for united rule in Congress for incoming president Joe Biden will boil down to two runoff elections in Georgia, with Democrats and Republicans positioning for an epic political battle.
Party leaders and the candidates themselves on Saturday presented the southern state as the new ground zero in a war to either clear a congressional path to help Biden implement many of his proposed reforms, or put a check on President Donald Trump's White House successor.
Democrats were aiming to flip the upper chamber of Congress on Election Day by ousting at least three Republicans, a result that would present Biden with an incoming president's dream: both the Senate and House of Representatives under his party's control.
2020 Election
‘Get Rudy Giuliani off TV’: Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid begs Trump to behave with ‘dignity’
The right-wing tabloid owned by Fox News billionaire Rupert Murdoch called for President Donald Trump to stop pushing baseless conspiracy theories about the election in a new editorial.
"The math is looking near-impossible for President Trump to win re-election. But he should take pride in what he’s done for the nation and the world these last four years," the New York Post wrote. "It’s a legacy he could easily run on in 2024 — if he quits the conspiracy-addled talk of a “stolen” election."