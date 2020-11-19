Quantcast
WATCH: Lyft passenger has a racist meltdown after getting booted for refusing to wear a mask

Published

2 hours ago

on

A man who berated a Lyft driver and called him racial epithets has been banned from the service, TMZ reports.

The man, identified as “Joe,” along with his wife, were kicked out the vehicle for allegedly refusing to put on a face covering. The driver, David Kangogo, began videoing the incident and captured Joe repeatedly calling him a “sand n****r.”

At one point, Joe threatened to urinate on Kangogo’s car, but then had second thoughts.

In a post to Twitter this Wednesday, Lyft confirmed that Joe had been banned from its service.

“There is no place for discrimination of any sort in the Lyft community, and this behavior is unacceptable. We have permanently removed the rider from the Lyft community and are in touch with the driver to offer our support,” the tweet read.

Watch the video below:

