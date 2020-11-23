WATCH: Melania Trump goes maskless as she participates in White House Christmas tree delivery

First Lady Melania Trump declined to wear a face mask as she was receiving this year’s White House Christmas tree.

In White House video released on Monday, the first lady can be seen without a mask while accepting delivery of the tree. However, masks were worn by everyone else seen in the video.

The White House has been criticized for allowing COVID-19 to spread at events where attendees are not required to wear masks. At least two “super spreader” events have already taken place at the White House.

The First Lady’s Office has said that Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations are expected to take place with smaller crowds.

Watch the video below.