WATCH: Milwaukee election official delivers Wisconsin ballots with police escort
On Wednesday morning, Wisconsin reporter Bill Miston posted a video of ballots from the City of Milwaukee being delivered by a local official with the assistance of a police escort.
BREAKING: City of Milwaukee election results on their way to county election commission. pic.twitter.com/KM7U5asNAv
— Bill Miston (@billmiston) November 4, 2020
Wisconsin, which helped deliver an electoral victory to President Donald Trump in 2016, has been one of the most closely contested states in the presidential race. As of Wednesday morning, Joe Biden leads the state by a tiny fraction, with large numbers of ballots still to count and the results too early to make a call.
Trump trying to trick his supporters into believing new vote counts are new votes: MSNBC historian
MSNBC's Jon Meacham said President Donald Trump was trying to trick his supporters into confusing new vote counts with new votes.
The president demanded an end to voting -- which stopped Tuesday evening all across the country -- as states counted the ballots that had been cast amid record turnout, and the "Morning Joe" contributor said Trump was being dangerously careless.
"The president has spun this narrative that the voting is still unfolding," Meacham said. "You know, let's be very careful about our words here. He's trying to create the impression that what Steve [Kornacki] was just doing, what Willie [Geist] was doing last night is somehow reporting fresh information, fresh votes being cast now, that somehow or another the Democrats know the margin they need."
Uber-backed gig worker initiative wins in California: US media
California voters put the brakes Tuesday on a state law forcing ride share firms like Uber and Lyft to treat their drivers as employees, instead of independent contractors.
Some 58 percent of voters backed a proposition exempting the firms, which will instead provide some benefits but ones that fall short of those given to traditional employees.
The measure divided drivers, some of whom want the benefits of regular employment while others enjoy the flexibility of being able to work when they choose to pick up extra income.
Uber driver Erica Mighetto campaigned against the proposition.
Here’s what the media never grasped about the psychology of Trump voters
The orange spray-tan was barely wiped off Donald Trump's inauguration Bible before the mainstream media went on Trump Voter Remorse Watch. Working off a common but incorrect understanding of human psychology — that, given evidence and time, people come to regret their worst decisions — journalists kept interviewing Trump voters over and over, in "heartland" diners and farm fields and gargantuan exurban malls, in search of evidence that doubts were starting to creep in.
I found the whole thing exhausting fairly quickly. In June 2017, I published an article in which I concluded, after interviewing psychological experts, that "the answer to the question of when Trump voters will come around is somewhere between 'a long, long time from now' and more likely 'never.'"