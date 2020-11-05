WATCH: Sean Hannity calls out Fox News on-air after his own network called Arizona for Joe Biden
At the beginning of his Fox News show, Sean Hannity called out his own network for calling the state of Biden for Joe Biden.
“There are still 350,000 votes out there, outstanding, which many experts are predicting that the president will continue to do well because a lot of those votes came in day-of or the day before election day,” Hannity said.
“And the president has a good shot — according to observers and people on the ground that I’ve been speaking to in Arizona — to overtake that state and win the state of Arizona,” Hannity said, without providing any names.
“Any call in Arizona is premature based on everybody that I’ve talked to that knows the numbers out there,” he argued.
Sean Hannity calls Fox's Arizona call "premature" and I'd love to know if Fox has now officially retracted their call if that's what the face of the network is saying pic.twitter.com/Y9XMcU3s0l
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 6, 2020
Detroit paper slams Trump with brutal fact-check of his claims about Michigan ballots
On Thursday, following President Donald Trump's press conference in which he attacked the vote counting process, the Detroit Free Press hit back on the president's false claims about ballots in Michigan.
"Trump lied and said he won the election in Michigan," reported Dave Boucher. "He did not, according to unofficial vote totals showing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with about 150,000 more votes than the president in the state."
Trump thinks AG Barr has been ‘insufficiently subservient’ because the DOJ is not helping him win: report
President Donald Trump is reportedly complaining about Attorney General Bill Barr, according to a new Daily Beast report.
"In the days since an inconclusive election night likely threw his presidency into the heap of one-termers, Donald Trump and some of his top political advisers have found another scapegoat to groan about: William Barr’s insufficiently subservient Justice Department," Asawin Suebsaeng and Spencer Ackerman reported Thursday evening.
"As his team began launching legal and public-relations blitzes in several key states and contesting the still-undetermined 2020 presidential election this week, the president has grown impatient with the Department of Justice and its seeming unwillingness to immediately intervene on Team Trump’s behalf, according to two people familiar with his private comments. 'Why isn’t [DOJ] on this?' Trump asked, during one of many recent tirades about his baseless claim that the Democrats are somehow stealing the election," The Beast reported.
CNN’s Tapper tears down Trump’s ‘fevered brain’ conspiracy theory about Democrats stealing the election
On CNN Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper tore apart President Donald Trump's conspiracy theory-ridden press conference claiming Democrats are trying to steal the presidential election.
"The president would like us to believe, would like the nation to believe, that there is this grand conspiracy in every state in the nation to take this election from him, and yet, somebody else gave him a list of Republican accomplishments in his election to read from, right?" said Tapper. "Not one Republican lost a seat in the House. Republicans held on to the Senate, a tremendous night of success for the Republican Party. So President Trump would have you believe that the elections went great for every Republican in the country, almost, except for him."