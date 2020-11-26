Quantcast
WATCH: Seth Meyers wonders what Trump’s been doing since he’s been so quiet since his election loss

Published

6 mins ago

on

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host wondered what President Trump has been doing these past two weeks where he been virtually radio silent.

“What’s going on?” Meyers said. “I’m guessing someone has to crack open his bedroom door every day at 2pm in the afternoon and say to a lump of blankets, ‘Mr. President? You to talk to the American people today?'”

Trump, Meyers imagines, would look up sorrowfully and ask, “Is COVID cured?”

No.

Watch the full segment below:


