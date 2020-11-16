WATCH: Texas cop tases Black man after pulling him over at gunpoint for ‘dirty license plate’

As Crawford begs not to be shot, the officer exchanges his pistol for a Taser.
Meyer then forces Crawford to the ground, places the Taser on his leg and shocks the man multiple times.
“What the fuck did you pull me over for?” Crawford asks.
“It was for a dirty license plate,” the officer admits.
Crawford was placed under arrest. However, the charges were later dropped.
The incident occurred in January but city officials said that they were unable to release the video earlier because the officer filed a complaint with the department.
According to KSAT, officials said that Meyer received additional training as a result of the incident and then later resigned.
The New Braunfels Police Department is now using the video for training officers, City Manager Robert Camareno said at Monday’s press conference.
Watch the video below.
