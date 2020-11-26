Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump-loving father-son duo throw tantrum over masks — and whine as cops escort them from store

Published

35 mins ago

on

A Trump-supporting son and his father were kicked out of a Costco earlier this week after the son defiantly removed his face mask and boasted about it on TikTok.

Local news station CBS 46 reports that a manager at a Costco in Cumming, Georgia, this week called the police after 18-year-old Andrew Wayland, who was clad in a red “Make America Great Again” hat, took off his face mask while in the store and refused to put it back on despite being asked by multiple employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to local police, Wayland and his father, Cory Wayland, continued arguing with employees about having to wear masks. The younger Wayland at some point took out his phone and recorded himself bragging about how he refused to wear a mask while in the store.

When police arrived on the scene, they asked Cory to produce identification, which he refused to do. This eventually resulted in police handcuffing the father and hauling him out of the store, although they eventually released him while still in the parking lot.

“The teenager posted on his Tik Tok account that he and his father are suing the manager of the store and the police,” reports CBS 46. “The father was charged with disorderly conduct and both were given a warning about trespassing at Costco and are now barred from shopping there.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Michael Flynn aide compares him to Jesus Christ because ‘persecutors’ got ’30 pieces of silver’

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland on Thursday applauded President Donald Trump for granting a pardon to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty as part of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

During an appearance on Newsmax, McFarland seemingly compared the disgraced national security adviser to Jesus Christ, who was betrayed for "30 pieces of silver."

"And the thing that's really upsetting about this is Gen. Flynn never committed a crime in the first place," McFarland opined. "It was all made up. Did he plead guilty? Yes. But why? Because they blackmailed him and they extorted him, said that we'll persecute your son if you don't."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Right-wingers are urging Republicans to boycott Georgia’s Senate runoff to protest Trump’s loss there

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attack on Georgia's election system may cost Republicans their Senate majority.

Both of the state's senators face voters in a Jan. 5 runoff, but some Republican voters may heed the calls of right-wing conspiracy theorists to boycott the election to protest alleged fraud that purportedly cost Trump re-election, reported Politico.

“Whenever you have a close election, any distraction can be decisive, and by all accounts, the runoffs in Georgia are going to be close, just like they were in November,” said Alex Conant, a GOP political strategist. “I think Republicans need to focus the runoffs squarely on stopping Joe Biden's agenda. If it's about Trump and conspiracy theories, that only divides our party and emboldens Democrats.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Deadly game’: Legal experts blast Supreme Court’s dead-of-night decision enshrining ‘religious rights’ over all others

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

At 11:57 PM Wednesday, three minutes before the country tries to celebrate Thanksgiving during a pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 for a group of Catholics and Jews who sued to prevent the State of New York from imposing restrictions in the future on the number of people who can gather in churches and synagogues.

"The court’s ruling was at odds with earlier ones concerning churches in California and Nevada," The New York Times notes, reflecting the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. "In those cases, decided in May and July, the court allowed the states’ governors to restrict attendance at religious services."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE